CSU Northridge hosts Hawaii after Flavell’s 22-point performance

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (9-9, 3-5 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (6-11, 2-6 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (9-9, 3-5 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (6-11, 2-6 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii plays CSU Northridge after Bailey Flavell scored 22 points in Hawaii’s 64-52 victory against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Matadors have gone 4-5 at home. CSU Northridge is 4-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rainbow Wahine are 3-5 in conference games. Hawaii has a 5-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

CSU Northridge is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 36.3% Hawaii allows to opponents. Hawaii averages 62.6 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 66.8 CSU Northridge allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saray White is averaging 10.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Matadors. Jite Gbemuotor is averaging 9.3 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the last 10 games.

Teyahna Bond is averaging 3.3 points for the Rainbow Wahine. Flavell is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 2-8, averaging 61.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.