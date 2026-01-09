CSU Northridge hosts CSU Fullerton following Jones’ 21-point game

CSU Fullerton Titans (7-8, 3-2 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (6-8, 2-3 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (7-8, 3-2 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (6-8, 2-3 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton visits CSU Northridge after Cristina Jones scored 21 points in CSU Fullerton’s 81-69 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Matadors have gone 4-3 in home games. CSU Northridge leads the Big West in rebounding, averaging 36.9 boards. Jite Gbemuotor paces the Matadors with 6.4 rebounds.

The Titans are 3-2 in Big West play. CSU Fullerton is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

CSU Northridge averages 68.2 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 64.3 CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton averages 70.7 points per game, 3.5 more than the 67.2 CSU Northridge allows to opponents.

The Matadors and Titans match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rita Nazario is averaging 11.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Matadors. Kelly Tumlin is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jones is averaging 15.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.8 steals for the Titans. Nicole Steiner is averaging 12.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 16.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

