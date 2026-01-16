CSU Fullerton visits UC Riverside following Worthy’s 23-point performance

CSU Fullerton Titans (8-11, 3-4 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-12, 1-5 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (8-11, 3-4 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-12, 1-5 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside hosts CSU Fullerton after Marqui Worthy scored 23 points in UC Riverside’s 88-73 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Highlanders have gone 3-3 at home. UC Riverside has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Titans are 3-4 in Big West play. CSU Fullerton is third in the Big West with 16.4 assists per game led by Joshua Ward averaging 3.1.

UC Riverside scores 71.6 points per game, 13.3 fewer points than the 84.9 CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UC Riverside gives up.

The Highlanders and Titans face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Henderson is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Highlanders. Worthy is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bryce Cofield is averaging 12.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Titans. Jefferson Monegro is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Titans: 5-5, averaging 83.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.