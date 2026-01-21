CSU Fullerton visits Long Beach State after Jones’ 22-point showing

CSU Fullerton Titans (9-9, 5-3 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (2-15, 1-6 Big West) Long Beach, California; Thursday,…

CSU Fullerton Titans (9-9, 5-3 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (2-15, 1-6 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton visits Long Beach State after Cristina Jones scored 22 points in CSU Fullerton’s 83-71 win over the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Beach have gone 2-7 in home games. Long Beach State gives up 73.3 points and has been outscored by 21.3 points per game.

The Titans are 5-3 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton is sixth in the Big West with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Jones averaging 8.5.

Long Beach State scores 52.0 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 64.8 CSU Fullerton allows. CSU Fullerton averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Long Beach State allows.

The Beach and Titans meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brynna Pukis averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, scoring 4.5 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc. JaQuoia Jones-Brown is averaging 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Kya Pearson is averaging 5.2 points and 2.6 steals for the Titans. Jones is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 2-8, averaging 53.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 33.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 16.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

