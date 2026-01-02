CSU Fullerton visits Hernandez and UC Irvine

CSU Fullerton Titans (7-6, 3-0 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (12-2, 3-0 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (7-6, 3-0 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (12-2, 3-0 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine plays CSU Fullerton after Hunter Hernandez scored 27 points in UC Irvine’s 82-63 victory against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Anteaters are 6-0 in home games. UC Irvine is 10-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Titans are 3-0 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton scores 72.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

UC Irvine averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.5 per game CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton averages 14.3 more points per game (72.4) than UC Irvine gives up to opponents (58.1).

The Anteaters and Titans meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Wynn is averaging 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Anteaters. Hernandez is averaging 20.9 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the past 10 games.

Cristina Jones is averaging 15 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 steals for the Titans. Nicole Steiner is averaging 11.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 10-0, averaging 76.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 16.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

