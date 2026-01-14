CSU Fullerton faces UC Davis following Jones’ 20-point outing

UC Davis Aggies (11-5, 4-1 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (8-8, 4-2 Big West) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (11-5, 4-1 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (8-8, 4-2 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton takes on UC Davis after Cristina Jones scored 20 points in CSU Fullerton’s 73-58 win against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Titans are 4-4 on their home court. CSU Fullerton scores 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Aggies are 4-1 against Big West opponents. UC Davis ranks third in the Big West with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Megan Norris averaging 11.2.

CSU Fullerton is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 36.8% UC Davis allows to opponents. UC Davis averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game CSU Fullerton allows.

The Titans and Aggies square off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madelynn Muniz averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 4.5 points while shooting 21.2% from beyond the arc. Jones is averaging 16.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Ryann Bennett is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Aggies. Norris is averaging 13.3 points and 12.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 17.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.