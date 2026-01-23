CSU Fullerton faces Cal Poly following Pearson’s 23-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-15, 1-7 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (10-9, 6-3 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-15, 1-7 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (10-9, 6-3 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton hosts Cal Poly after Kya Pearson scored 23 points in CSU Fullerton’s 84-66 victory against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Titans are 5-5 on their home court. CSU Fullerton is the top team in the Big West with 14.5 assists per game led by Pearson averaging 2.8.

The Mustangs are 1-7 in conference games. Cal Poly is 3-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

CSU Fullerton is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 42.9% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly’s 38.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than CSU Fullerton has allowed to its opponents (42.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pearson is averaging 6.1 points and 2.7 steals for the Titans. Cristina Jones is averaging 18.0 points and 10.1 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the past 10 games.

Vanessa McManus is averaging 19.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Mustangs. Charish Thompson is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 17.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 50.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.