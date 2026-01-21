CSU Bakersfield takes on Hawaii on 3-game skid

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-12, 2-6 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (13-4, 5-2 Big West) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-12, 2-6 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (13-4, 5-2 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield enters the matchup with Hawaii as losers of three in a row.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 11-1 in home games. Hawaii has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Roadrunners are 2-6 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Hawaii is shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 45.3% CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents. CSU Bakersfield has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Hawaii have averaged.

The Rainbow Warriors and Roadrunners meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Erickson averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Isaac Johnson is averaging 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Dailin Smith is shooting 33.6% and averaging 14.9 points for the Roadrunners. Jaden Alexander is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

