CSU Bakersfield hosts UCSD following Chaikin’s 22-point showing

UCSD Tritons (13-5, 3-3 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-11, 2-5 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD plays CSU Bakersfield after Alex Chaikin scored 22 points in UCSD’s 84-79 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Roadrunners have gone 6-4 in home games. CSU Bakersfield allows 77.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The Tritons are 3-3 in Big West play. UCSD ranks third in the Big West allowing 71.9 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

CSU Bakersfield’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game UCSD allows. UCSD has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 45.2% shooting opponents of CSU Bakersfield have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dailin Smith averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 23.5% from beyond the arc. CJ Hardy is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

Leo Beath is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Tritons. Bol Dengdit is averaging 12.1 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Tritons: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

