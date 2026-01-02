CSU Bakersfield faces UC Davis after Coleman’s 29-point outing

UC Davis Aggies (9-4, 2-0 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-8, 0-3 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (9-4, 2-0 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-8, 0-3 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield plays UC Davis after Chrishawn Coleman scored 29 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 82-63 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-5 at home. CSU Bakersfield is seventh in the Big West with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tena Ikidi averaging 5.4.

The Aggies are 2-0 in conference play. UC Davis is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

CSU Bakersfield averages 61.7 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 64.1 UC Davis gives up. UC Davis averages 71.1 points per game, 3.6 more than the 67.5 CSU Bakersfield gives up to opponents.

The Roadrunners and Aggies face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 18.3 points and 2.6 steals. Morgan Hawkins is shooting 42.9% and averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games.

Ryann Bennett is averaging 17.9 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Avery Sussex is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.