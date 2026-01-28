CSU Bakersfield faces Cal Poly on 3-game slide

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-13, 1-8 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-16, 1-8 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday,…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-13, 1-8 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-16, 1-8 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield heads into the matchup with Cal Poly as losers of three straight games.

The Mustangs have gone 3-5 in home games. Cal Poly is 2-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Roadrunners are 1-8 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield is 4-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

Cal Poly is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 42.8% CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents. CSU Bakersfield averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Cal Poly allows.

The Mustangs and Roadrunners match up Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vanessa McManus is averaging 19.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Mustangs. Katie Peiffer is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marley Langi is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 9.3 points. Chrishawn Coleman is averaging 17.3 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 50.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

