Creighton visits Providence after Swartz’s 33-point game

Creighton Bluejays (11-7, 5-2 Big East) at Providence Friars (8-9, 1-5 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Creighton Bluejays (11-7, 5-2 Big East) at Providence Friars (8-9, 1-5 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton visits Providence after Austin Swartz scored 33 points in Creighton’s 86-83 overtime win over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Friars have gone 6-3 in home games. Providence ranks fifth in the Big East with 16.1 assists per game led by Jason Edwards averaging 3.4.

The Bluejays have gone 5-2 against Big East opponents. Creighton is fifth in the Big East allowing 72.3 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

Providence scores 88.7 points, 16.4 more per game than the 72.3 Creighton gives up. Creighton has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Friars. Stefan Vaaks is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Swartz averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Josh Dix is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 4-6, averaging 86.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

