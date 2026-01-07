Creighton visits Marquette following Vice’s 32-point game

Creighton Bluejays (7-8, 3-3 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (10-5, 4-2 Big East) Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Creighton Bluejays (7-8, 3-3 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (10-5, 4-2 Big East)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts Creighton after Halley Vice scored 32 points in Marquette’s 85-69 victory against the Villanova Wildcats.

The Golden Eagles have gone 7-1 at home. Marquette is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

The Bluejays are 3-3 in Big East play. Creighton ranks fourth in the Big East shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

Marquette averages 72.8 points, 5.7 more per game than the 67.1 Creighton allows. Creighton averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Marquette allows.

The Golden Eagles and Bluejays face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Forbes is averaging 16.9 points and 1.7 blocks for the Golden Eagles. Vice is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ava Zediker is averaging 12.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bluejays. Neleigh Gessert is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

