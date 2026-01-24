Creighton plays DePaul on 4-game road slide

Creighton Bluejays (8-11, 4-6 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (4-17, 1-9 Big East) Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Creighton Bluejays (8-11, 4-6 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (4-17, 1-9 Big East)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton hits the road against DePaul looking to break its four-game road skid.

The Blue Demons are 4-8 in home games. DePaul has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bluejays are 4-6 in Big East play. Creighton has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

DePaul is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Creighton allows to opponents. Creighton averages 68.9 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 73.0 DePaul allows to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Novik is scoring 11.9 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Blue Demons. Alayna West is averaging 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 32.2% over the last 10 games.

Ava Zediker is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Bluejays. Neleigh Gessert is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 1-9, averaging 61.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Bluejays: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

