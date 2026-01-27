Creighton hosts St. John’s following Moore’s 20-point game

St. John’s Red Storm (16-6, 6-5 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (8-12, 4-7 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

St. John’s Red Storm (16-6, 6-5 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (8-12, 4-7 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s visits Creighton after Brooke Moore scored 20 points in St. John’s 71-58 victory against the Villanova Wildcats.

The Bluejays are 4-5 on their home court. Creighton is fifth in the Big East with 15.4 assists per game led by Ava Zediker averaging 3.3.

The Red Storm are 6-5 in conference play. St. John’s averages 63.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

Creighton averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 5.2 per game St. John’s gives up. St. John’s averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Creighton gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Boffeli is averaging 8.3 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Bluejays. Neleigh Gessert is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Moore is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Red Storm. Beautiful Waheed is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Red Storm: 6-4, averaging 58.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

