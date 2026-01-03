Creighton faces Seton Hall after Green’s 23-point outing

Creighton Bluejays (9-5, 3-0 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (12-2, 2-1 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 12 p.m.…

Creighton Bluejays (9-5, 3-0 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (12-2, 2-1 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton visits Seton Hall after Jasen Green scored 23 points in Creighton’s 89-85 victory over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Pirates are 7-1 on their home court. Seton Hall is 10-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.6 turnovers per game.

The Bluejays are 3-0 in conference matchups. Creighton is sixth in the Big East scoring 79.2 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

Seton Hall is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Creighton allows to opponents. Creighton averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Seton Hall allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J. Staton-McCray is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Pirates. TJ Simpkins is averaging 11.0 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the last 10 games.

Josh Dix is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Bluejays. Austin Swartz is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

