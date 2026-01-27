Crawford’s late bucket pushes UIC over Indiana State, 76-74

CHICAGO (AP) — Josiah Hammons led UIC with 13 points and Elijah Crawford scored the game-winning layup with about a…

CHICAGO (AP) — Josiah Hammons led UIC with 13 points and Elijah Crawford scored the game-winning layup with about a second remaining as the Flames beat Indiana State 76-74 on Tuesday night.

Hammons shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Flames (12-10, 7-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Crawford scored 12 points and added six assists. Crawford and Ahmad Henderson II finished with 12 points apiece. The Flames extended their winning streak to seven games.

Sterling Young led the Sycamores (9-13, 2-9) with 14 points and six assists. Ian Scott added 12 points, two steals and four blocks for Indiana State. Camp Wagner finished with nine points and six rebounds.

UIC went into halftime leading Indiana State 41-32. Hammons scored 11 points in the half.

