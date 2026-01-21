Crawford scores 27 as South Dakota takes down Omaha 68-64

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jordan Crawford’s 27 points helped South Dakota defeat Omaha 68-64 on Wednesday night. Crawford added five…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jordan Crawford’s 27 points helped South Dakota defeat Omaha 68-64 on Wednesday night.

Crawford added five rebounds for the Coyotes (11-10, 3-3 Summit League). Uzziah Buntyn scored 17 points while going 3 of 11 from the floor and 9 for 11 from the line. Cameron Fens shot 6 of 10 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Paul Djobet finished with 22 points and seven rebounds for the Mavericks (9-12, 2-4).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

