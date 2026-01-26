Crawford and UIC host Indiana State

Indiana State Sycamores (9-12, 2-8 MVC) at UIC Flames (11-10, 6-4 MVC) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC…

Indiana State Sycamores (9-12, 2-8 MVC) at UIC Flames (11-10, 6-4 MVC)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts Indiana State after Elijah Crawford scored 26 points in UIC’s 85-70 victory against the Bradley Braves.

The Flames are 6-3 in home games. UIC scores 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Sycamores are 2-8 against MVC opponents. Indiana State is second in the MVC with 17.3 assists per game led by Xavier Hall averaging 4.3.

UIC is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.3% Indiana State allows to opponents. Indiana State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than UIC allows.

The Flames and Sycamores match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 12.6 points for the Flames. Andy Johnson is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Ian Scott is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Sycamores. Camp Wagner is averaging 12.0 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 75.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

