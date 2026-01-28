Crawford and South Dakota host Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-17, 0-7 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (11-11, 3-4 Summit League) Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday,…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-17, 0-7 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (11-11, 3-4 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts Oral Roberts after Jordan Crawford scored 22 points in South Dakota’s 90-78 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Coyotes have gone 9-3 at home. South Dakota is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Eagles have gone 0-7 against Summit League opponents. Oral Roberts gives up 78.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

South Dakota’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts’ 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.4 percentage points lower than South Dakota has allowed to its opponents (50.6%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Bruns is scoring 20.7 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Coyotes. Cameron Fens is averaging 15.3 points and 9.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Ofri Naveh is averaging 12.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Connor Dow is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 0-10, averaging 65.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.