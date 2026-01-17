Coyle scores 23, Siena beats Manhattan 74-59

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Brendan Coyle had 23 points in Siena’s 74-59 win over Manhattan on Saturday. Coyle also contributed…

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Brendan Coyle had 23 points in Siena’s 74-59 win over Manhattan on Saturday.

Coyle also contributed 10 rebounds for the Saints (12-7, 5-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Justice Shoats added 16 points while going 7 of 18 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) with five assists. Gavin Doty had 15 points and went 7 of 10 from the field.

Terrance Jones led the Jaspers (8-12, 4-5) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Quron Elliott added 15 points for Manhattan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

