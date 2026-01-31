Cox leads Evansville against Indiana State after 23-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (6-13, 3-7 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-16, 3-7 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (6-13, 3-7 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-16, 3-7 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville faces Indiana State after Georgia Cox scored 23 points in Evansville’s 79-73 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Purple Aces are 3-4 in home games. Evansville ranks fifth in the MVC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Mireia Mustaros averaging 1.6.

The Sycamores have gone 3-7 against MVC opponents. Indiana State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Evansville’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Indiana State gives up. Indiana State averages 71.4 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the 75.1 Evansville allows to opponents.

The Purple Aces and Sycamores face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Runner is averaging 16.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Purple Aces. Sydney Huber is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

Clemisha Prackett is averaging 9.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Sycamores. Jayci Allen is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Sycamores: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

