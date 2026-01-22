Cox and UNC Wilmington host Charleston (SC)

Charleston (SC) Cougars (14-3, 6-0 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-12, 1-5 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (14-3, 6-0 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-12, 1-5 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington faces Charleston (SC) after Rori Cox scored 21 points in UNC Wilmington’s 76-67 loss to the Drexel Dragons.

The Seahawks have gone 4-4 at home. UNC Wilmington is sixth in the CAA with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Cox averaging 4.1.

The Cougars are 6-0 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) is 11-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

UNC Wilmington’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of UNC Wilmington have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylah Silver is averaging 11.9 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Seahawks. Paige Smith is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Taryn Barbot is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 19.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals. Taylor Barbot is averaging 12.5 points, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 2-8, averaging 61.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 11.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.