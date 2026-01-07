Cox and the Colgate Raiders host conference foe American

American Eagles (9-6, 2-0 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (8-7, 2-0 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

American Eagles (9-6, 2-0 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (8-7, 2-0 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Madden Collins and American take on Jalen Cox and Colgate in Patriot League action Wednesday.

The Raiders have gone 2-2 at home. Colgate is the top team in the Patriot League with 15.3 assists per game led by Cox averaging 5.4.

The Eagles have gone 2-0 against Patriot League opponents. American ranks fourth in the Patriot League with 14.3 assists per game led by Wyatt Nausadis averaging 2.3.

Colgate’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game American gives up. American averages 78.7 points per game, 4.9 more than the 73.8 Colgate allows to opponents.

The Raiders and Eagles face off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cox is shooting 56.4% and averaging 16.7 points for the Raiders. Andrew Alekseyenko is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Julen Iturbe is averaging 9.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Collins is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

