Cottle scores 25 as Kennesaw State takes down Missouri State 90-80

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Simeon Cottle scored 25 points as Kennesaw State beat Missouri State 90-80 on Wednesday night.

Cottle added six rebounds and 11 assists for the Owls (9-6, 1-3 Conference USA). Trey Simpson scored 16 points and added six rebounds and four blocks. Frankquon Sherman finished with 14 points.

Michael Osei-Bonsu led the way for the Bears (9-6, 3-1) with 20 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Keith Palek III added 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals for Missouri State. Kobi Williams had 14 points and two steals. The Bears ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

Kennesaw State took the lead for good with 9:29 to go in the first half. The Owls led 42-37 at halftime, with Simpson racking up nine points. Kennesaw State used a 19-0 for a 63-43 advantage with 12:32 left.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

