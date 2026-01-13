Cottle leads Kennesaw State against Florida International after 28-point game

Florida International Panthers (9-7, 2-3 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (10-6, 2-3 CUSA) Kennesaw, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida International Panthers (9-7, 2-3 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (10-6, 2-3 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts Florida International after Simeon Cottle scored 28 points in Kennesaw State’s 88-82 victory against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Owls are 7-1 on their home court. Kennesaw State is the CUSA leader with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Frankquon Sherman averaging 3.2.

The Panthers are 2-3 against conference opponents. Florida International has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Kennesaw State makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Florida International has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Florida International scores 8.4 more points per game (84.8) than Kennesaw State gives up (76.4).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cottle is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 20.2 points and 3.8 assists. Braedan Lue is averaging 12.2 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Corey Stephenson is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Brit Harris is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 85.4 points, 40.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 85.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.