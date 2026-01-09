Cottle and Kennesaw State host Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-7, 3-1 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (9-6, 1-3 CUSA) Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-7, 3-1 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (9-6, 1-3 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts Jacksonville State after Simeon Cottle scored 25 points in Kennesaw State’s 90-80 win against the Missouri State Bears.

The Owls have gone 6-1 at home. Kennesaw State is second in college basketball with 13.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Frankquon Sherman averaging 3.1 offensive boards.

The Gamecocks are 3-1 in conference matchups. Jacksonville State averages 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

Kennesaw State makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than Jacksonville State has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Jacksonville State has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of Kennesaw State have averaged.

The Owls and Gamecocks match up Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cottle averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 19.7 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Braedan Lue is averaging 11.3 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Anthony Bryant is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 13.3 points and 1.5 steals. Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is averaging 16.5 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 84.9 points, 40.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.