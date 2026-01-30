Cotie McMahon scores 27 and No. 17 Mississippi women hold off No. 5 Vanderbilt 83-75

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored 27 points, Christeen Iwuala had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 17…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored 27 points, Christeen Iwuala had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 17 Mississippi beat No. 5 Vanderbilt 83-75 on Friday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

The game was originally scheduled for Thursday night on the Ole Miss campus before moving due to icy conditions outside.

Ole Miss built a 44-25 lead at halftime behind 25 combined points from McMahon and Iwuala. Vanderbilt scored just 10 points in the second quarter on 3-of-12 shooting from the floor. The Commodores had 12 turnovers and just 10 field goals in the first half.

Vanderbilt rallied in the third quarter after making 11 of 17 shots and turning it over just twice. Mikayla Blakes scored 11 points in the third to get the Commodores within 60-51.

Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda converted a three-point play with 5:56 left in the fourth to give Vanderbilt its first lead, 67-64, since it was 11-9. But Ole Miss responded by scoring the next seven points to begin an 11-3 run for a 75-70 lead with 1:57 left.

McMahon and Debreasha Powe combined to make four straight free throws in the final minute to secure Mississippi’s sixth straight victory in the series.

Latasha Lattimore added 12 points and Kaitlin Peterson had 11 off the bench for Ole Miss (18-4, 5-2 Southeastern Conference).

Blakes led Vanderbilt (20-2, 6-2) with 29 points. Aubrey Galvan added 18 and Mwenentanda finished with 11. The Commodores were off to their best start through 21 games since the 1992-93 Final Four team.

COLUMBIA 73, NO. 19 PRINCETON 67

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Perri Page scored 14 of her 23 points in the second half, Fliss Henderson had 10 points and nine rebounds, and Columbia beat Princeton.

Columbia (14-5, 5-1 Ivy League) extended the longest active winning streak in true road games to 16 games. The Lions also secured their second win against an AP Top 25 opponent in program history, with the other coming in the 2023-24 season against then-No. 25 Princeton.

Princeton (17-2, 5-1) entered with the third longest win streak in nation at 15 overall.

Columbia scored six of the opening seven points of the fourth quarter to extend its lead to 60-51. Columbia’s lead was just 62-59 with 3:43 remaining before scoring the next seven points to take the first double-digit lead of the game at 69-59.

Riley Weiss, Columbia’s leading scorer at 18.6 points per game, fouled out with 8:46 remaining in the fourth with 12 points. Susie Rafiu and Mia Broom each added 10 points. The Lions were coming off an 89-32 victory over Dartmouth — the fewest points allowed and largest margin of victory against a Division I opponent in program history.

Madison St. Rose and Olivia Hutcherson each scored 17 points, and Skye Belker added 16 for Princeton. St. Rose left in the third quarter with an apparent knee injury and did not return.

