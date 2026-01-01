Cotie McMahon scores 24 to help No. 15 Ole Miss women beat Georgia 79-62

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Cotie McMahon had 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists on Thursday to help No. 15…

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Cotie McMahon had 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists on Thursday to help No. 15 Mississippi beat Georgia 79-62 in the SEC opener for both teams.

Latasha Lattimore scored 13 points, Christeen Iwuala added 12 for Ole Miss (14-2, 1-0). Debreasha Powe and Kaitlin Peterson had 10 points apiece.

McMahon made a jumper and then hit two free-throws to spark a 9-2 spurt that gave the Rebels a 45-39 lead three minutes into the second half. Dani Carnegie made back-to-back baskets in the paint that made it a two-point game, but Ole Miss scored 17 of the last 22 third-quarter points to take a 62-48 lead into the fourth. McMahon scored 11 points and Powe added eight — which included two 3-pointers — in the third quarter.

Carnegie made 11 of 17 from the field and led the Bulldogs with 24 points and eight rebounds. Trinity Turner had 16 points and five assists, but was 6-of-20 shooting, 0 for 7 from 3-point range, and committed six turnovers.

Georgia (14-1, 0-1) had won its first 14 games for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

The Rebels shot just 40% from the field, but shot 86% from the free-throw line, where they outscored Georgia 24-7.

Up next

Ole Miss: Plays Sunday at No. 2 Texas.

Georgia: Hosts Texas A&M on Sunday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.