Cornfield and the Arizona Wildcats visit conference foe Arizona State

Arizona Wildcats (10-9, 1-7 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (17-4, 4-4 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.…

Arizona Wildcats (10-9, 1-7 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (17-4, 4-4 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lani Cornfield and Arizona take on Gabby Elliott and Arizona State on Wednesday.

The Sun Devils have gone 11-0 in home games. Arizona State is ninth in the Big 12 with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Heloisa Carrera averaging 2.1.

The Wildcats are 1-7 in Big 12 play. Arizona has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

Arizona State is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Arizona allows to opponents. Arizona averages 14.9 more points per game (72.2) than Arizona State gives up (57.3).

The Sun Devils and Wildcats meet Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKinna Brackens is averaging 14.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Elliott is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Mickayla Perdue is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Wildcats. Sumayah Sugapong is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 6-4, averaging 62.1 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.