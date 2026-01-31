Cornell visits No. 19 Princeton after Pape’s 20-point game

Cornell Big Red (8-11, 3-3 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (17-2, 5-1 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Cornell Big Red (8-11, 3-3 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (17-2, 5-1 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell plays No. 19 Princeton after Emily Pape scored 20 points in Cornell’s 62-58 win over the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Tigers are 7-1 in home games. Princeton has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Big Red are 3-3 in Ivy League play. Cornell is eighth in the Ivy League scoring 54.8 points per game and is shooting 38.7%.

Princeton averages 74.4 points, 14.5 more per game than the 59.9 Cornell allows. Cornell averages 54.8 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 64.7 Princeton gives up.

The Tigers and Big Red match up Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashley Chea averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Madison St. Rose is shooting 47.2% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

Clarke Jackson is averaging 9.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Big Red. Rachel Kaus is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 73.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Big Red: 4-6, averaging 57.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

