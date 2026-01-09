Cornell travels to Dartmouth for conference matchup

Cornell Big Red (5-8, 1-0 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (9-5, 0-1 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1…

Cornell Big Red (5-8, 1-0 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (9-5, 0-1 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cate MacDonald and Dartmouth host Emily Pape and Cornell in Ivy League action Saturday.

The Big Green have gone 5-2 in home games. Dartmouth has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Big Red are 1-0 in conference play. Cornell is 1-6 against opponents over .500.

Dartmouth’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Cornell gives up. Cornell averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Dartmouth allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: MacDonald is averaging 10.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Big Green. Zeynep Ozel is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

Rachel Kaus is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Big Red. Pape is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 6-4, averaging 60.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points per game.

Big Red: 4-6, averaging 53.9 points, 25.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.