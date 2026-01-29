Cornell faces Pennsylvania for conference showdown

Cornell Big Red (7-11, 2-3 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (12-6, 2-3 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cornell Big Red (7-11, 2-3 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (12-6, 2-3 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Katie Collins and Pennsylvania host Emily Pape and Cornell in Ivy League action Friday.

The Quakers are 5-3 on their home court. Pennsylvania scores 65.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Big Red are 2-3 in conference games. Cornell has a 3-8 record against opponents over .500.

Pennsylvania is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Cornell allows to opponents. Cornell has shot at a 38.2% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 35.4% shooting opponents of Pennsylvania have averaged.

The Quakers and Big Red meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is scoring 12.8 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Quakers. Simone Sawyer is averaging 11.3 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Rachel Kaus is scoring 10.8 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Big Red. Pape is averaging 9.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 29.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 7-3, averaging 63.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Big Red: 3-7, averaging 56.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

