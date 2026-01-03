Corhen, Pittsburgh Panthers take on the Clemson Tigers

Clemson Tigers (11-3, 1-0 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (7-7, 0-1 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers…

Clemson Tigers (11-3, 1-0 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (7-7, 0-1 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes Pittsburgh and Clemson meet on Saturday.

The Panthers are 6-3 on their home court. Pittsburgh is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 1-0 against ACC opponents. Clemson is 9-3 against opponents over .500.

Pittsburgh averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Clemson gives up. Clemson averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Pittsburgh gives up.

The Panthers and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Corhen is averaging 13.4 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Barry Dunning Jr. is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

RJ Godfrey is averaging 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Jestin Porter is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

