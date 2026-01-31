Corbitt and Chattanooga host Samford

Samford Bulldogs (8-15, 1-5 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (14-5, 6-0 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga…

Samford Bulldogs (8-15, 1-5 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (14-5, 6-0 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts Samford after Gianna Corbitt scored 22 points in Chattanooga’s 72-59 victory against the Mercer Bears.

The Mocs are 8-2 on their home court. Chattanooga ranks fifth in the SoCon in rebounding with 33.0 rebounds. Corbitt leads the Mocs with 8.3 boards.

The Bulldogs are 1-5 against conference opponents. Samford is 6-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

Chattanooga is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 41.4% Samford allows to opponents. Samford averages 60.1 points per game, 2.5 more than the 57.6 Chattanooga gives up to opponents.

The Mocs and Bulldogs match up Sunday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caia Elisaldez is averaging 14.8 points, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mocs. Corbitt is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Briana Rivera averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Kaylee Yarbrough is shooting 43.0% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 10-0, averaging 67.5 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 60.4 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.