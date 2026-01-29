Copeland puts up 25, Stetson beats North Florida 84-77

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ethan Copeland had 25 points in Stetson’s 84-77 win against North Florida on Thursday night. Copeland…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ethan Copeland had 25 points in Stetson’s 84-77 win against North Florida on Thursday night.

Copeland had nine rebounds for the Hatters (8-14, 4-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Collin Kuhl scored 23 points while finishing 11 of 16 from the floor and added 11 rebounds. Jake Johnson had 16 points and shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

Kent Jackson led the Ospreys (5-17, 3-6) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and four assists. North Florida also got 18 points and 10 rebounds from Dalton Gayman. Kamrin Oriol had 12 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

