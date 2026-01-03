Cooper, No. 23 Tennessee Lady Volunteers take on the Auburn Tigers

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (9-3, 1-0 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (11-4, 0-1 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (9-3, 1-0 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (11-4, 0-1 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Tennessee takes on Auburn in SEC action Sunday.

The Tigers are 7-1 in home games. Auburn averages 15.5 turnovers per game and is 10-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Lady Volunteers are 1-0 in SEC play. Tennessee averages 80.9 points and has outscored opponents by 20.8 points per game.

Auburn averages 65.8 points, 5.7 more per game than the 60.1 Tennessee allows. Tennessee has shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 36.0% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harissoum Coulibaly is averaging 11.1 points and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Mya Petticord is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Talaysia Cooper is averaging 14.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.3 steals for the Lady Volunteers. Nya Robertson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 59.1 points, 26.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points per game.

Lady Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 40.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 13.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.