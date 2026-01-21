Cooper, No. 17 Tennessee Lady Volunteers to host Strack and the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky Wildcats (17-3, 4-2 SEC) at Tennessee Lady Volunteers (13-3, 5-0 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Kentucky Wildcats (17-3, 4-2 SEC) at Tennessee Lady Volunteers (13-3, 5-0 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SEC foes No. 17 Tennessee and No. 11 Kentucky meet on Thursday.

The Lady Volunteers have gone 7-0 in home games. Tennessee has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 4-2 against SEC opponents. Kentucky is sixth in the SEC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Clara Strack averaging 7.4.

Tennessee averages 80.6 points, 24.9 more per game than the 55.7 Kentucky gives up. Kentucky averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Tennessee gives up.

The Lady Volunteers and Wildcats match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talaysia Cooper is shooting 43.6% and averaging 14.7 points for the Lady Volunteers. Mia Pauldo is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Asia Boone is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 10 points. Tonie Morgan is shooting 51.8% and averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 38.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

