Conwell leads No. 20 Louisville against Boston College after 24-point game

Boston College Eagles (7-8, 0-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-4, 1-2 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Boston College Eagles (7-8, 0-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-4, 1-2 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -21.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Louisville plays Boston College after Ryan Conwell scored 24 points in Louisville’s 84-73 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Cardinals have gone 8-1 in home games. Louisville scores 89.2 points while outscoring opponents by 19.1 points per game.

The Eagles are 0-2 in conference play. Boston College averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Louisville averages 89.2 points, 21.8 more per game than the 67.4 Boston College gives up. Boston College averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Louisville gives up.

The Cardinals and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conwell is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Cardinals. Isaac McKneely is averaging 11.7 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Fred Payne is averaging 13.2 points for the Eagles. Donald Hand Jr. is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 85.2 points, 38.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.