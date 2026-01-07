Contreras leads Middle Tennessee against UTEP after 21-point showing

UTEP Miners (9-4, 1-1 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (7-7, 2-0 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UTEP Miners (9-4, 1-1 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (7-7, 2-0 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee faces UTEP after Alayna Contreras scored 21 points in Middle Tennessee’s 69-52 win against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Blue Raiders have gone 2-3 in home games. Middle Tennessee is 3-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Miners are 1-1 against CUSA opponents. UTEP scores 70.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Middle Tennessee averages 57.0 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 66.6 UTEP allows. UTEP has shot at a 37.9% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Middle Tennessee have averaged.

The Blue Raiders and Miners match up Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blair Baugus is averaging 13.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Blue Raiders. Macie Phifer is averaging 10 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Ivane Tensaie is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 11.5 points. Ndack Mbengue is averaging 11.9 points and 9.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 55.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Miners: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

