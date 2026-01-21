Condron leads UCSD against UC Davis after 21-point outing

UC Davis Aggies (12-6, 5-2 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (12-5, 7-0 Big West) San Diego; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

UC Davis Aggies (12-6, 5-2 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (12-5, 7-0 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on UC Davis after Erin Condron scored 21 points in UCSD’s 84-66 win against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Tritons are 7-2 in home games. UCSD scores 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Aggies are 5-2 in Big West play. UC Davis is the Big West leader with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Megan Norris averaging 9.6.

UCSD’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UC Davis gives up. UC Davis has shot at a 40.7% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 36.6% shooting opponents of UCSD have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabrina Ma averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Condron is averaging 14.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Ryann Bennett is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Aggies. Nyla Epps is averaging 12.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 36.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 11.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

