Columbia visits Dartmouth after Thomas’ 22-point game

Columbia Lions (12-6, 1-3 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (9-8, 3-1 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Columbia Lions (12-6, 1-3 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (9-8, 3-1 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth plays Columbia after Kareem Thomas scored 22 points in Dartmouth’s 71-69 win over the Princeton Tigers.

The Big Green have gone 5-3 in home games. Dartmouth scores 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Lions are 1-3 against conference opponents. Columbia averages 80.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Dartmouth scores 79.0 points, 7.1 more per game than the 71.9 Columbia gives up. Columbia averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Dartmouth gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Big Green. Brandon Mitchell-Day is averaging 10.0 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kenny Noland is averaging 16.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Lions. Blair Thompson is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

