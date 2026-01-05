Columbia visits Cornell following Panzini’s 26-point game

Columbia Lions (11-3) at Cornell Big Red (7-6) Ithaca, New York; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red…

Columbia Lions (11-3) at Cornell Big Red (7-6)

Ithaca, New York; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -2.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell hosts Columbia after Gioacchino Panzini scored 26 points in Cornell’s 133-65 victory over the Alfred State Pioneers.

The Big Red are 4-0 on their home court. Cornell leads the Ivy League with 14.6 fast break points.

The Lions are 4-3 in road games. Columbia scores 81.3 points while outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game.

Cornell averages 14.8 made 3-pointers per game, 8.3 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Columbia allows. Columbia has shot at a 49.6% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 47.0% shooting opponents of Cornell have averaged.

The Big Red and Lions match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Noard is averaging 19.2 points for the Big Red. Adam Tsang Hinton is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Blair Thompson is averaging 10.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Lions. Kenny Noland is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 6-4, averaging 96.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 86.5 points, 40.9 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

