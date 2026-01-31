Columbia takes on Princeton in conference matchup

Princeton Tigers (7-14, 3-3 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (14-6, 3-3 Ivy League) New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Princeton Tigers (7-14, 3-3 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (14-6, 3-3 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson Hicke and Princeton take on Kenny Noland and Columbia in Ivy League play Saturday.

The Lions are 8-1 in home games. Columbia averages 80.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Tigers are 3-3 in Ivy League play. Princeton ranks fifth in the Ivy League giving up 72.2 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

Columbia’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Princeton allows. Princeton averages 69.4 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 71.6 Columbia gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noland is averaging 16.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Lions. Blair Thompson is averaging 12.0 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

Hicke is averaging 15.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Jack Stanton is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

