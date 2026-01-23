Columbia plays Dartmouth, looks for 4th straight win

Dartmouth Big Green (9-8, 0-4 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (12-5, 3-1 Ivy League) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Dartmouth Big Green (9-8, 0-4 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (12-5, 3-1 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Dartmouth.

The Lions are 5-3 in home games. Columbia averages 15.9 assists per game to lead the Ivy League, paced by Fliss Henderson with 3.6.

The Big Green have gone 0-4 against Ivy League opponents. Dartmouth ranks second in the Ivy League shooting 31.3% from 3-point range.

Columbia’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Dartmouth gives up. Dartmouth averages 59.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 62.5 Columbia gives up to opponents.

The Lions and Big Green square off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Weiss is shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 17.4 points and 1.8 steals. Perri Page is shooting 53.9% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Cate MacDonald is shooting 41.2% and averaging 10.8 points for the Big Green. Zeynep Ozel is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 13.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points per game.

Big Green: 4-6, averaging 58.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.