Columbia hosts Pape and Cornell

Cornell Big Red (4-8) at Columbia Lions (9-4)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell faces Columbia after Emily Pape scored 24 points in Cornell’s 82-50 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Lions are 3-2 on their home court. Columbia ranks third in the Ivy League with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Perri Page averaging 2.8.

The Big Red have gone 3-5 away from home. Cornell is eighth in the Ivy League with 18.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Pape averaging 4.3.

Columbia scores 72.5 points, 11.2 more per game than the 61.3 Cornell allows. Cornell’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points lower than Columbia has given up to its opponents (43.1%).

The Lions and Big Red face off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Weiss is shooting 40.6% and averaging 18.5 points for the Lions. Page is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Paige Engels is averaging 8.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Big Red. Rachel Kaus is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 12.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Big Red: 4-6, averaging 52.5 points, 25.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

