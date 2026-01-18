Columbia hosts Arnolie and Brown

Brown Bears (11-4, 3-0 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (11-5, 2-1 Ivy League) New York; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Brown Bears (11-4, 3-0 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (11-5, 2-1 Ivy League)

New York; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown faces Columbia after Grace Arnolie scored 27 points in Brown’s 64-48 victory against the Cornell Big Red.

The Lions are 4-3 in home games. Columbia averages 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Bears are 3-0 in Ivy League play. Brown is the top team in the Ivy League allowing only 55.4 points per game while holding opponents to 34.2% shooting.

Columbia averages 71.6 points, 16.2 more per game than the 55.4 Brown gives up. Brown averages 65.9 points per game, 2.8 more than the 63.1 Columbia gives up to opponents.

The Lions and Bears square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perri Page is averaging 14.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Lions. Riley Weiss is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Arnolie is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Bears. Alyssa Moreland is averaging 13.2 points and 11.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 12.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 68.0 points, 39.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

