Columbia defeats Pennsylvania 72-67

NEW YORK (AP) — Blair Thompson’s 16 points helped Columbia defeat Pennsylvania 72-67 on Friday night.

Thompson shot 7 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Lions (14-6, 3-3 Ivy League). Connor Igoe scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds and five assists. Gerard O’Keefe shot 5 for 6, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

TJ Power led the way for the Quakers (9-10, 2-4) with 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Michael Zanoni added 15 points.

