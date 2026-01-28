Colorado visits Sides and Kansas State

Colorado Buffaloes (13-7, 4-4 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (11-10, 4-4 Big 12) New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Colorado Buffaloes (13-7, 4-4 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (11-10, 4-4 Big 12)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts Colorado after Taryn Sides scored 26 points in Kansas State’s 83-61 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Wildcats have gone 5-5 in home games. Kansas State is 3-3 in one-possession games.

The Buffaloes are 4-4 in conference games. Colorado ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Anaelle Dutat averaging 4.9.

Kansas State averages 69.6 points, 9.0 more per game than the 60.6 Colorado allows. Colorado has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

The Wildcats and Buffaloes match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sides is scoring 13.3 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Wildcats. Tess Heal is averaging 12.7 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 55.6% over the past 10 games.

Desiree Wooten is averaging 12 points and 1.6 steals for the Buffaloes. Jade Masogayo is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.