Colorado visits Davis and Kansas

Colorado Buffaloes (14-7, 5-4 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (13-9, 3-7 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas faces Colorado after Jaliya Davis scored 29 points in Kansas’ 79-77 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Jayhawks have gone 8-3 in home games. Kansas scores 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Buffaloes have gone 5-4 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Kansas’ average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Colorado gives up. Colorado has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

The Jayhawks and Buffaloes meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lilly Meister is averaging 9.2 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Desiree Wooten is shooting 37.1% and averaging 12.0 points for the Buffaloes. Tabitha Betson is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.